HRV baseball pours in runs on The Dalles

After scoring one run in its previous game, HRV baseball put together its strongest offensive two-game stretch of the season last week, scoring 21 runs in their doubleheader versus The Dalles on Friday, April 27.

HRV’s defense also came to dominate against The Dalles, holding the Riverhawks to two runs throughout the first two games of this four-game series.

The 21-2 advantage in last week’s doubleheader helped lead HRV to back-to-back victories by final scores of 9-0 and 12-2.

The doubleheader sweep for HRV moves the Eagles to 11-10 overall on the season and 5-3 in conference play; HRV currently ranks second in conference.

In the first game, Greyson Losee was on the mound and picked up his second shutout victory of the season.



Losee struck out a season-high 11 batters in game one and allowed only three hits in seven innings pitched.

While Losee was shutting down batter after batter, the bats for HRV were constantly confused for the rain fall that evening as the Eagles poured in runs.

HRV opened the game with a walk and two hits in the bottom of the first inning, ultimately leading to a Connor Coerper single that drove in the first run of the game; HRV 1-0.

A scoreless second inning for HRV translated to a three run third inning.

In the third, HRV scored off an Isaac Beaman single, a fielder’s choice play and an error; HRV 4-0.

That lead lasted until the bottom of the fifth, when the Eagles’ bats broke loose and put this game away.

HRV scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth behind RBIs from four Eagles: Michael Hasegawa, JJ Mears, Losee and Coerper.

The Eagles’ tallied in five of their 10 hits in the fifth inning, and also walked twice.

The five run fifth inning extended the Eagles lead to 9-0 and game one would end there. HRV picked up the first win of the season between these rivals.

Coerper and Mears led the Eagles in RBIs with two each.

Leaders in hits for HRV: Coerper (3); Mears (2); Ryan Gray (2); Beaman (2); and Jeremiah Brittle (1).

In game two of the doubleheader, Coerper toed the rubber for HRV.

Coerper picked up his fourth win of season, allowing six hits and two runs over six innings and striking out nine.

Both sides were held scoreless up until the fourth inning.

In the top of the fourth, The Dalles struck first after a sacrifice fly that brought in the first run of the game; TD 1-0.

But HRV quickly responded and tied things up in the bottom of the fourth behind an RBI single by Mears.

The Eagles held The Dalles scoreless in the fifth.

However, the Riverhawks could not say the same about holding HRV scoreless — HRV scored nine of its 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The scoring onslaught in the fifth was led by singles by Caden Leiblein and Beaman, a walk by Jose Santillan, a triple by Losee, and an error on a ball put in play by Gray.

Heading into the sixth inning, HRV led by a score of 10-1.

The Dalles put up one run in the top of the sixth, but HRV responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and the game would end by a mercy rule decision with HRV ahead by 10 runs. Final score, HRV 12-2.

HRV totaled 10 RBIs and nine hits in the final game of the doubleheader versus The Dalles.

Losee and Mears both had three RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Beaman had two.

Mears and Beaman racked up nearly half of the Eagles nine hits as they each came away with two hits to lead HRV.

The Eagles are currently on a two game winning streak and that streak was on the line on Tuesday, May 1 in The Dalles (results unavailable at press time).