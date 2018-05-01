HRV track record broken at Dean Nice Invite

HRV track and field travelled to Gresham on Friday, April 27 for the Dean Nice Invite.

The boys team followed up a fifth-place finish at the Wilsonville Invitational a week before with a second-place finish at the Dean Nice Invite.

The boys combined for a final team score of 74, behind only Willamette’s team total of 86 and just ahead of Crescent Valley, in third with 72 total points.

“The boys showed strength against some of the best track and field athletes in the state,” said head coach Brandon Bertram. “We had a couple big performances that stood out in the boys 4x400 relay and in the javelin.”

The boys were led by the 4x400 relay team that broke a 25-year-old school record with a new best time of three minutes and 25.35 seconds.

Juan Villegas, Mike Dilliard, Tim Guertin and Devin Delozier held the previous 4x400 relay record with a time of 3:26.54 ran in 1993.

Mathew Tichenor, Chad Klaas, Gabe Campos-Davis and Travis Running are the four HRV athletes who came together and broke the school record.

“The boys ran an inspired race, considering everything they had to overcome prior to the event,” said Bertram.

Tichenor came late to the meet to lead the relay after finishing his EA project at the high school. (See photo page A1).

Klaas rushed over from winning the pole vault event after choosing to not attempt higher heights so he could make the relay.

Running had just broken two minutes for the first time in the 800-meter event an hour earlier, the first runner to do so in 12 years for HRV.

And on top of all of that, Campos-Davis was coming off injuries that had held him back from competition the previous two weeks.

“Coming off an injury is always tough for any athlete,” said Bertram. “But Gabe came out and had a breakout day, anchoring the relay team on their way to the school record.”

In the javelin event, Brycen Polzel unleased a 20-foot personal best of 169 feet to claim his first big invitational win and third best throw in school history in more than 20 years.

“Javelin coach Dale Hewitt and Polzel have been putting in long hours working together,” said Bertram. “A great reward for those two in that throw.”

Jonah Tactay took second in the triple jump event and third in the long jump.



The girls placed 13 overall at the Dean Nice Invite.

HRV track and field will have a dual meet in Oregon City on Wednesday, May 2 to “iron out our final game plan before the CRC meet the following week in Hermiston,” said Bertram.