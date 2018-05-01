Kaleidoscope: Blossom views

Hood River News logo

Blossom Time events of April 21-22

Pear blossoms frame the east side of the Hood River Valley and Mount Hood. Full blossoms can now be seen throughout the upper valley, where the floral display each year happens a little later than the mid- and lower valley.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Pear blossoms frame the east side of the Hood River Valley and Mount Hood. Full blossoms can now be seen throughout the upper valley, where the floral display each year happens a little later than the mid- and lower valley.

As of Tuesday, May 1, 2018

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

In a first for the annual all-you-can-at chuck wagon-style Blossom Dinner at Parkdale Grange, Hood River musicians Donna Reuter, on fiddle, and pianist Diane Allen perform tradition tunes, in front of a long line of pie slices.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River band Oakenfir performs at Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest in Odell before a backdrop of pear and apple blossoms along Stadelman Drive.

photo

Photo by Trisha Walker

Blossom Craft Fair at the fairgrounds featured tasty barbecue fare served up by Hood River Valley High School FFA members, including Rachael Mooney, left, Samantha Glenn, Celilo Brun and Emily Morgan. Miss out at Blossom Time? The annual FFA Steak Feed is May 5 at the Fairgrounds.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Run with a view: a runner heads south on Highway 35 while, up ahead, motorists stop on the hill popular for photos of the dramatic view of Mount Hood, on what proved to be a perfect weather weekend.

photo

Photo by Trisha Walker

Outdoor vendors attract crowds at the Blossom Craft Fair and Quilt Show at Hood River County Fairgrounds, an annual event that is the unofficial kickoff for numerous events at the facility just outside of Odell.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Cider Fest: the celebration of fruit-based fermented beverages drew a record 4,500 people, meaning parking volunteers worked double time to squeeze cars into the parking lots of Stadelman and Duckwall fruit, and surrounding roads.

