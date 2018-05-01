Kaleidoscope: Blossom views

Photo by Trisha Walker
Pear blossoms frame the east side of the Hood River Valley and Mount Hood. Full blossoms can now be seen throughout the upper valley, where the floral display each year happens a little later than the mid- and lower valley.
