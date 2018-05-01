Kegler's Corner: Orchard Lanes wins Industrial

Last week, the relentless Orchard Lanes quintet won the championship of the Monday night Industrial league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes, trouncing Hood River Supply 24 to 6.

A scoring quirk may have set the tone of things to come in the first game when the two teams tied at 1,039 pins each.

However, Orchard Lanes won four of the five head to head individual matches in the first game between the two, giving them a total of six points to three for Supply.

That’s a harsh outcome, considering the teams tied in total pinfall, but Supply lost four of those individual matches.

After that, games two and three were huge wins for the Lanes crew.

Legendary cherry and pear grower Joey Sheirbon was indispensable for the Lanes five as he paced scoring in the match with a timely scratch 652 series that was highlighted by a big 245 game.

Also bowling for the champs were Ken Kramer, Nancy Asai, Carl Casey and Patrick Olson. Congratulations and hail to the champions! This concludes the Industrial league.

Here are the individual highs for the season: men’s high average, Jeff Miller, 220; women’s high average, Nancy Asai, 200; men’s high scratch series, Jeff Miller, 770; women’s high scratch series, Nancy Asai, 676; men’s high scratch game, Rod Pratt 297; women’s high scratch game, Nancy Asai, 266; and the coveted individual match points winner was Carl Casey with 53.5 points.

Many thanks to everybody who bowled this exciting league. We miss you already and look forward to seeing you all again next season!

This week features the Wednesday night Fraternal league championship match between the dynamic three time defending champion MWB trio and Buntings. We all love to watch fireworks, right? Well, this clash should be explosive but it’s also kind of like David vs. Goliath. Can Buntings win one for the Gipper? We’ll wrap it all up next week.