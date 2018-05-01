Softball hosts home run derby versus The Dalles

For the first time this year, the HRV softball team went into a new series on a losing streak.

After a three-game skid versus Pendleton, the Eagles welcomed The Dalles to Hood River on Friday, April 27 in hopes to get back to their winning ways.

And the girls would do just that.

HRV took double-digit victories in both games, 12-0 and 14-1, to move to 4-4 in conference play and 16-4 overall.

In game one, HRV was led by Hannah McNerney’s shutout performance on the mound, while in game two, HRV was led by Kaylin Winans and the Eagles’ six total home runs.

McNerney was coming off her first loss of the season the week before and two straight losses to Pendleton. With that added fuel to the fire, McNerney shutout The Dalles in game one. She went five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out nine. McNerney leads the Eagles in strikeouts this season with 94.

However, McNerney wasn’t the only one who had something to prove last Friday.

The Eagles’ offense in the previous three games, before the doubleheader versus The Dalles, had scored a combined 13 runs.

In game one versus the Riverhawks, the Eagles nearly matched that 13-run total in their three previous games with a 10-run inning right out the gates in the bottom of the first.

Kaylin Winans opened the inning with a two-run homerun in her first at bat, and then an RBI single in her second at bat of the inning that extended the HRV lead to 10-0.

Three different Eagles hit RBI doubles in the first: McNerney, Haylee Baker and Zoe Munn.

Munn, Lizzie Weekly and Morgan Baker also racked up RBI singles in the first.

The Eagles would extend the lead to 12-0 in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a two-run triple hit by Lauren Decker.



After the fourth inning, McNerney would hold on to the 12-0 shutout victory after a quick three-and-out inning in the top of the fifth, which was her fourth three-and-out inning of the game.

Game one leaders in RBIs for HRV: Winans (3); Haylee (2); Decker (2); McNerney (1); Morgan (1); Munn (1); and Weekly (1).

Game one leaders in hits for HRV: McNerney (3); Haylee (2); Decker (2); Winans (2); Munn (2); Morgan (1); Weekly (1); and Emilie Ellifritz (1).

In game two, Winans was nothing short of spectacular.

Winans not only pitched five innings, allowing two hits, one run and striking out four during that time, but also drove in four of the Eagles’ 14 runs.

HRV opened the game up 3-0, thanks to a three-run home run by Winans in the bottom of the first inning, her third home run of the season.

The home run by Winans was only the beginning of what would be a busy game for softballs flying over the fence.

The Dalles scored one run in the second, but HRV would respond with a two-run inning in the bottom half of the inning after an RBI double by Decker.

A 5-1 lead in the second inning turned into a 7-1 lead after the third inning after home runs by Ellifritz and McNerney.

And the home runs would keep on coming.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles scored seven runs on three home runs and two RBI doubles.

Munn and Weekly each hit two-run home runs, while Haylee Baker hit a solo shot to left field for the Eagles’ 14th run of the day.

Winans and Chambers racked up the two RBI doubles in the inning.

The seven runs in the fourth inning secured the Eagles a 14-1 victory over The Dalles.

Game two leaders in home runs for HRV: Haylee Baker (1); McNerney (1); Winans (1); Munn (1); Weekly (1); and Ellifritz (1).

Game two leaders in RBIs for HRV: Winans (4); Decker (2); Munn (2); Weekly (2); Haylee Baker (1); McNerney (1); Chambers (1); and Ellifritz (1).

The Eagles tallied in 14 hits in game two of the doubleheader, with Haylee Baker leading the way with three hits.

HRV’s next matchup was on the road in The Dalles on Tuesday, May 1 (results unavailable at press time).