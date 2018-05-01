Wildwood hosts Friends’ ‘Preserve the Wonder’ event

On the evening of May 3, the Greenneck Daredevils will team up with Friends of the Columbia Gorge for a night of music, inspiration and information on how the public can help save seven places in the Gorge for the next generation, said a press release.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and is free; venue is Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River, formerly known as Springhouse Cellar.

Evening highlights will include music by the Greenneck Daredevils, a virtual tour of the seven Preserve the Wonder properties, and remarks by Friends Executive Director Kevin Gorman.

The Preserve the Wonder campaign is Friends of the Columbia Gorge’s most ambitious land conservation effort to date, aiming to acquire and protect seven unique properties totaling more than 400 acres along the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge, said a press release.

On April 9, Friends launched a $250,000 matching-gift challenge as part of the campaign. According to a press release, all public donations will be matched, dollar-for-dollar by two donors, until they have reached their $250,000 goal — providing the final $500,000 needed, in total, to complete the $5.5 million campaign.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The first 100 guests to register will receive a free Preserve the Wonder t-shirt.