Yesteryears: Soviet visitors enjoy visit, hamburgers in 1978

1918 — 100 years ago

This week will mark the opening of the new and completely equipped Ford garage, according to Harry T. DeWitt, proprietor. The finishing touches are now being placed on the interior of the attractive and commodious new building at the corner of Third Street and Cascade Avenue.

For the convenience of automobile tourists traveling the Columbia River Highway, the O.W.R. & N. Railroad has made arrangements to carry cars between Hood River and Cascade Locks until such a time as the highway is again opened to travel. A special auto car was received the last of the week.

1928 — 90 years ago

The Hood River Traffic Association has arranged with weather forecaster E.L. Wells, of Portland, for telephone messages daily of frost warnings and weather conditions. These messages are being received at the office of County Fruit Inspector W. J. Kocken, and any grower may ascertain information on frost conditions by phoning Mr. Kocken after 5 p.m.

1938 — 80 years ago

Owing to failure on the part of a number of irrigation water users to pay their taxes, including water district assessments, several of the units which are distributing water to orchardists are notifying consumers that their water will not be available to delinquents until assessments are paid this spring. The districts draw attention to the fact that it costs money to maintain ditches and maintain the water supply all through the summer and the cost of this cannot be met unless all users pay their assessments.

1948 — 70 years ago

Theodor Suksdorf, who was born on Feb. 25, 1854, in Germany, passed away at his home in Bingen April 18. He was brought to this country by his parents at the age of four years, and the family first settled in Iowa. In 1874, the family arrived at the place where Bingen now stands, having crossed overland to San Francisco, thence by ship to Portland and by river boat to their destination. Homestead rights were secured to tracts of land in the area in which in 1892, Mr. Suksdorf, with his brother Phillip, platted the original town of Bingen, named for the famous town on the river Rhine. Two years later, the town of Bingen was incorporated and Suksdorf was first mayor. He later platted and added to the town the other additions which now comprise it. In 1889, he married Luise Carstens and to this union were born four children, Alfred, Hertha, Walter and Elsie. He is survived by sons Alfred Suksdorf, of Schenectady, N.Y., and Walter Suksdorf, of Bingen.

1958 — 60 years ago

The Hood River Pioneer Association will celebrate the county’s golden jubilee during their 51st annual meeting Tuesday, May 13 at the Rockford Grange hall. Pioneers from all parts of the state are expected to join the yearly conclave of reminiscences, reviews and renewals of friendship. A special program, arranged by J. Dayton McLucas, will emphasize Hood River County’s 50 years. Persons who have resided in this county for 45 years or more are eligible for membership in the association.

1968 — 50 years ago

A fleet of sailboats will come to Hood River this month when the Hood River Yacht Club sponsors its first regatta on May 18-19, according to Harlan Shank, commodore. The club expects “in the neighborhood of 30 boats” mainly from the Portland-Vancouver area. Two races are being planned Saturday, one on Sunday.

1978 — 40 years ago

The menu was barbecued hamburgers and chocolate chip ice cream cones when 10 Soviet visitors and their American hosts visited Hood River Sunday afternoon. They came to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Butzin, where a group from Pine Grove had gathered to prepare lunch for the visitors from Russia. They were members of a tour group sponsored by the Soviet-American Friendship Society, which has a chapter in Portland. Don Butzin, a brother to Ken Butzin, made the arrangements for the visit to Hood River. The stay here was comparatively brief — just a luncheon tour on a swing around Mount Hood (they ran into snow on a mountain pass). The group will visit other cities including San Francisco and Philadelphia before returning to their homes in the Soviet Union.

1988 — 30 years ago

For Cinderella, it was easy. A fairy godmother tapped her with a wand and transformed her in an instant from a sootblackend hearth scrubber to a glass-slippered belle of the ball. For Columbia Art Gallery volunteers and Director Liz Freeman, there has been a good deal more planning and hard work involved in transforming an old city fire station into a glittering community art gallery. There was still a good deal of work to be done last Friday, but the promise is there — a grand opening this Friday night and Saturday, complete with a juried show of some of the finest artists in the Gorge.

1998 — 20 years ago

The Hood River County Planning Commission is rethinking tough building restrictions proposed for thousands of acres of forest-zoned land. The commission is reviewing potential changes to the regulations governing development on land in the county’s F-1 and F-2 forest zones. The rules determine if and where new homes can be built on land zoned for forest use. The review follows changes by the state Land Conservation and Development Commission to its administrative rules on forest zones. Among the issues under review is the criteria for home-building.

2008 — 10 years ago

Hood River Valley Athletic Director Keith Bassham was rewarded for decades of working in Oregon wrestling when he was inducted into the Oregon chapter of the national wrestling hall of fame Saturday. Bassham, along with fellow inductees Marc Sprague, Curt Sexton and Ron Finley, were honored in front of over 400 guests at a ceremony in Wilsonville.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer.