Baseball continues hot stretch of offense

Over the last three games, HRV baseball has outscored The Dalles 40-5.

Of those 40 runs, 19 of them came on Tuesday, May 1 in the Eagles 19-3 road victory against The Dalles, the largest margin of victory for HRV in the past three matchups.

The win extends the Eagles current streak to three and moves the Eagles to 12-10 on the season and 6-3 in conference.

In Tuesday’s matchup, the Eagles were led by the five RBIs and four-hit day from Caden Leiblein.

Leiblein singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth.

The Eagles wasted no time taking control of this game, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Isaac Beaman helped put the first runs on the board with a two-run double, and then Leiblein and Michael Hasegawa followed with two-run singles.

On the mound for HRV was Trenton Hough.

Hough allowed one-run in the first inning, but then would pitch two-straight scoreless innings, including a three-and-out third inning.

With no runs since the first for HRV, the Eagles’ bats got things going once again in the top of the fourth.

Connor Coerper, Ryan Gray and Leiblein each racked up RBI singles in the inning to extend the HRV lead to 11-1.

The Dalles responded with two runs in the home half of the fourth to cut the deficit to eight.

After a scoreless inning for both sides in the fifth, HRV would end this game an inning early.

In the sixth, HRV outscored The Dalles 8-0 to claim the 10-run rule victory over the Riverhawks, winning by a final score of 19-3.

HRV was led by two-run doubles from Jose Santillan, JJ Mears and Leiblein in the sixth inning. Gray also scored one run off a sacrifice fly.

Hough was awarded with the victory for HRV. He went five innings in route to his second win of the season, allowing three runs, five hits and striking out seven during his time on the mound.



Harrison Howell came out the bullpen for HRV in the bottom of the sixth and threw a three-and-out inning to secure the Eagles victory.

HRV has three games remaining on the season, with the next one being the final regular season home game on Friday, May 4 versus Hermiston (results unavailable at press time).