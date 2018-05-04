‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Wy’east

Wy’east Middle School drama department will perform the classic musical “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend, complete with song and dance and the full array of costumes.

Lumiere and Mrs. Potts, Gaston and the rest of the mansion residents and villagers will be on hand in this story of true love made famous in Disney films, both animated and live-action.

Show dates and times are Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 5 with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. show, and Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m.



Performances will take place at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center, on the campus of the middle school in Odell. Ticket prices are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

Katie Zeman and Sierra Lavoie share the role of Belle and Eli Happy and Emma Cervantes share the part of the Beast. Jennifer Graves directs.