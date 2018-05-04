Boys tennis ends conference undefeated

HRV closed out Columbia River Conference play on Wednesday, May 2 with a sweep on the road in The Dalles.

The Eagles went 4-0 in singles and doubles competition and took care of The Dalles by a final team score of 8-0, ending the season with a 6-0 record in conference.

Vaugh Reardon led the dual meet off in perfect fashion for HRV, winning by a sweep in number one singles competition over James Pashex.

At number two singles, Sawyer Bogard defeated Andy Lopez by final set scores of 6-3 and 7-5.

Simon Harsanyi for HRV swept Jordan Dexter in number three singles competition.

And number four singles competition was won by HRV’s Jacob Kaplan, beating Salvador Garcia by final set scores of 7-6 (4) and 6-2.

Doubles competition was started off with a win for Adam Harter and Ben Fick in number one doubles, defeating The Dalles number one doubles team by final set scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

Luke Harter and Arnulfo Perez picked up a win in number two doubles, while Jay Fielder and Chris Riviello beat Sanjay and Pashek from The Dalles by final set scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

Reece Carroll and Stefan Salmer won the final match of the day for HRV at number four doubles.

Before the Eagles played its final conference match of the season on Wednesday, HRV was in Redmond for a two-day tournament during the last days of April.



On April 27, the boys matched up with the Redmond Panthers to open two days of competition.

The Eagles came up short versus the Panthers, losing by a final score of 6-2.

Winners for HRV versus Redmond were number one doubles and number two singles.

In number one double competition, Reardon and Harsanyi beat Conner Lennie and Garrett Gross by final match scores of 6-1 and 6-3.



HRV’s two through four in doubles would struggle, scoring only five points to the Panthers’ 30.

Singles competition for HRV was led by Fick, who picked up the victory in the first set by a score of 6-2 and then would pick up the match win after his opponent Carlos Jauregui couldn’t finish.

The Eagles opened competition on Saturday against seven-time state champions, the Summit Storm.

HRV ended up losing this match by a final score of 5-2, “but I was excited to see us compete at such a high level,” said head coach Jon Hiatt. “All of the players showed phenomenal effort!”

Singles competition for HRV was nearly swept by the Eagles, as they picked up wins in tiebreaker sets in each of the top-three matches.

Reardon returned to singles competition versus Summit and beat Andrew Kropp in number one singles by a final score of 10-4 in a tiebreaker set.

At number two singles, Bogard defeated Thomas Todd by a final score of 10-6 in a tiebreaker set.

In number three singles competition, Harsanyi won by a final score of 10-5 in a tiebreaker set over Will Villano.

Despite a strong start in singles for HRV, the Eagles would lose in number four singles and drop all four doubles matches to give the Storm a 5-3 victory.

The final match of the day for the Eagles was against the Bend Lava Bears.

“This was such a close match that it was decided by how many sets were won,” said Hiatt. “It was 4-4 after eight matches, but the boys were able to pick up the victory, winning 10-8 on sets.”

Bogard at number two singles and Fielder at number four singles each picked up wins for the Eagles in singles competition.

In doubles, the Eagles number ones and twos took victories over the Lava Bears.

Harsanyi and Fick picked up the win at number one singles, and Perez and Harter took the victory in number two doubles.

With the Eagles regular season at an end, HRV will be at districts on May 11-12 in Hermiston before the state tournament on May 18-19.