Five charged with burglary, assault

Five Hood River men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with the burglary and assault of a 19-year-old victim on April 28.

According to court records, the incident happened at the apartment of Axel Carrasco Esparza at 1585 Ninth Court. The victim and the suspects are all 2016 and 2017 Hood River Valley High School graduates.

Police were called and four of the suspects remained at the scene and were arrested at about 11:30 p.m.

Edgar M. Ayala Echeverria, 19, and Cody B. Wheat, 19, were arraigned in Hood River County Circuit Court Monday in front of Judge Karen Ostrye. Ayala “played the greater role in the event, arranging for everyone to get there,” said Assistant District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen, and faces two charges of Burglary in the First Degree and two charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree, and one each of Menacing and Driving Under the Influence.

Wheat was charged with two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, which are felonies, and two misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree charges, one of Assault in the Third Degree, and one of Menacing; Wheat faces an additional attempting to elude charge, according to the court.

Also arrested, according to the court, were Ivan Castro Flores, 18, Jose Luis Marquez Jr., 19, and Michael Bryan Hall, 19, who are scheduled for Monday arraignment.

Wheat’s attorney, Michael FitzSimons, who has known Wheat since middle school and was once his lacrosse coach, said Wheat was not a flight risk and asked that bail be reduced from $5,000 to $2,500. Ostrye set the lower figure for both Wheat and Ayala, and ordered them to remain under house arrest, meaning they can leave their residences only to go to work or for an emergency medical appointment or court-related appointment. Both live with their parents in Hood River.