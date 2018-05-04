Girls LAX bounces back after suffering second loss

After a week away from competition, the HRV girls lacrosse team closed out the month of April with a home matchup versus the Wilsonville Wildcats on April 28.

Before the Eagles’ matchup with Wilsonville, HRV was coming off its largest margin of defeat of the season, losing to Jesuit by a final score of 16-7 on April 21.

Facing a losing streak for only the second time this season, HRV would avoid a two-game skid with a 14-10 home victory over Wilsonville.

HRV is currently 9-2 on the season and 4-0 in conference, outscoring conference opponents 58-9.

Against Wilsonville, the Eagles were led by Abigail Bartles, who accounted for eight of HRV’s 14 goals.

Bartles scored three goals on four shots, tying Ashley Hendricks in goals scored, and led the team in assists with five.

Strong performances from Bartles and Hendricks opened up opportunities for others to get involved on the offensive end, and the remaining eight goals scored for HRV were put in by four different athletes.

Kathryn Koenig, Katherine McElderry and Terra Mikkelsen each put in a pair of goals versus the Wildcats.

And with one goal on the day was Brynne Holman, who shot 1-2 from the field.

As a team, the Eagles shot 14-26 and tallied in nine assists.

Defensively, the Eagles were persistent at keeping the ball away from the goal.

Despite only three caused turnovers versus the Wildcats, HRV held Wilsonville to 18 shot attempts.

Of the 18 total shots attempts by Wilsonville, Ella Rand in the goalie position was able to save eight of those shots for a save percentage of 44.4.

Groundball leaders versus Wilsonville: Eleanor Barton (5); McElderry (5); Holman (2); Hendricks (1); Rebecca Kiyokawa (1); Koenig (1); Josie Petersen (1); Rand (1); Isabella Simpson (1); and Alex Willis (1).

During the month of April, the Eagles were 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

HRV opened May competition on Thursday, May 3 against Lincoln; the Eagles’ final home match of the season at Henderson Field before the Henderson Field Project starts on May 7.



This game was a battle between the two remaining undefeated teams in conference, as the Eagles came into this game at 4-0 and Lincoln at 3-0.

With a conference championship on the line, HRV was unable to pull away with the victory at home against Lincoln, losing by a final score of 8-4 (game summary to follow next edition).

The Eagles’ next game is a matchup on the road versus Lakeridge on Wednesday, May 9.

