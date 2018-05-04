Girls tennis finishes CRC strong

With bad weather disrupting many of the HRV girls tennis matches at the 5A Duals Tournament in Bend this past weekend, the team was actually able to finish its latest match thanks to the recent spring weather in Hood River.

The Eagles welcomed The Dalles to town on May 1, the final conference and home match of the season for HRV girls tennis.

HRV would dominate the matchup on Tuesday, winning by a final team score of 7-1.

“It was a perfect senior night,” said head coach Erin Mason. “The girls played great and it started with Montsie Garrido at number one singles.”

Garrido made quick work of her opponent, Yahaira Alvarez from The Dalles, winning 6-0 in both sets.

“I was happy with Montsie’s play the other night,” said Mason. “I left her alone and let her do her thing. Montsie realizes that the team’s momentum starts at the top, and she sets the tone for the match, essentially.”

At number two singles, Jordan Ziegner for HRV opened her match with a loss to Dalia Mondragon in the first set.

Ziegner came back in the second set, winning 6-1 to force a tie breaker set.

But Ziegner was unable to pull off the comeback victory, losing to Mondragon by a final score of 13-11.

Results for number three singles competition: Ruby Dosier for HRV beat Michaela Haight of The Dalles by final match scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Results for number four singles competition: HRV’s JoJo Summersett won her match by final set scores of 6-3 and 6-0.

In doubles competition, the Eagles were a perfect 4-0 in all four matches versus The Dalles.

At number one doubles, Claire Oswald and Kirby Tess “glided through their match,” said Mason, winning by a final score of 6-2 in both sets over Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland.



The win for HRV at number one doubles was followed by a “suspenseful match” at number two doubles.

Alivea Harsanyi and Barrett Ihde were “on fire” in the first set winning by a score of 6-3, but then a 6-3 win would follow for Mireya Huila and Lizbet Leo, forcing a tie breaker set.



“It was a thrilling tie breaker set,” said Mason. “The girls refocused and came away with a nice win.”

Ihde and Harsanyi beat Mireya Huila and Lizbet by a final score of 15-13 in the tiebreaker set.

Results for number three doubles competition: Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell for HRV beat Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman in a 12-10 tiebreaker set.

Results for number four doubles competition: Silva Sankari and Megan Church for HRV took the win over Kristy Warren and Delainney Lobato.

Next up, HRV will be traveling to Goldendale for a dual match against the Timberwolves on Monday, May 7. Following the dual match, HRV will head to Bend for the District Tournament on May 11-12.