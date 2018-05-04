Gorge Winds Concert Band performance this weekend

The annual Spring Concert of The Gorge Winds Concert Band, under the direction of Larry Loop, happens this weekend and will feature selections from Frank Ticheli, James Swearingen, Frank Erickson, Percy Grainger and Steve Hodges, a local composer, band director, and Gorge Winds Concert Band member. The ensemble will perform Hodges’ latest composition, “The Refiners Fire,” written to honor his daughter after her recovery from illness.



This year there will be two performances: Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the Hood River Middle School Auditorium, and Sunday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, The Dalles.

Admission is free; however, donations are accepted. For more information, visit www.gorgewindsband.org, or on Facebook at Gorge Winds Concert Band.

The Gorge Winds Concert Band is a volunteer organization comprised of men and women in the Mid-Columbia area who are dedicated to making a unique musical and cultural contribution to our community. Founded in 2000, the Gorge Winds Concert Band performs in many venues throughout the Mid-Columbia area.