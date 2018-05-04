‘Lessons from Internment’ May 8

Special guest speaker Janet Hamada will describe lessons from the Japanese-American internment of World War II on Tuesday, May 8 at the Hood River Indian Creek Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College.

The public is invited to attend this presentation at 10 a.m., part of a U.S. History class taught by CGCC instructor Stephen Shwiff. Hamada, a social worker and executive director of The Next Door, Inc., will be speaking in Room 312 on the experiences of Japanese-Americans living on the West Coast during World War II.

During her 50-minute presentation, Hamada interweaves personal stories from her family, public and family photos with a history lesson about the internments, which affected thousands of Japanese-Americans, including many families in the Columbia Gorge region. Decades later, Congress apologized to those American citizens and offered monetary repatriation, recognizing the impact on lives and livelihoods that often resulted from the internments.

Hamada’s presentation is titled “Let’s Not Repeat Yesterday’s Mistakes: Lessons from the Japanese-American Internment.”