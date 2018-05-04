SHERIFF LOG, April 16 to 30

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 19 — Eastside Road — Deputy responded to a report of a possible harassment.

April 22 — Odell Highway — Deputies investigated a domestic assault.

April 28 — Odell Highway — Assault investigated.

April 28 — Mijos Drive — Juvenile male arrested for domestic assault IV and minor in possession of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR juvenile.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 19 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested near the Bridge of the Gods for felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.

April 20 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a felony warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

April 20 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana.

April 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — An 18-year-old male was cited and released for possession of marijuana.

April 29 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

April 18 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Trespass reported.

April 24 — Orchard Road, 1500 block — Male arrested for two counts of criminal trespass II.

April 26 — Eastside Road, 2100 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II.

April 28 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II, harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 20 — Summit Drive near Highway 282 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.

April 20 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 27 — Highway 35, 5100 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 21 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.

April 22 — Tucker Road and Portland Drive — Non-injury hit and run reported.

April 28 — Elder Road — Deputy assisted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office with a motor crash.

April 30 — Union Street near 11th — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 16 — 14th Street, 1400 block — Male arrested for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.

April 25 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested on a warrant.

April 27 — E. 11th Street, 1500 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

April 29 — Tucker Bridge — Male arrested on warrants during a motor vehicle stop.

April 29 — S.W. Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on a Multnomah County warrant.

Theft or burglary:

April 16 — Belmont Road, 3600 block — Theft of a bike reported.

April 26 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for theft of a cell phone.

April 26 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Theft reported.

Other:

April 17 — N.E. Forest Lane, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile cited for interference with making a report and released to his mother.

April 20 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of tobacco.

April 22 — Ehrck Hill near Lingren Road — Two juvenile males were cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and released to family members.

April 22 — Fir Mountain Road, 3200 block — Unattended death reported.