SHERIFF LOG, April 16 to 30

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 19 — Eastside Road — Deputy responded to a report of a possible harassment.
April 22 — Odell Highway — Deputies investigated a domestic assault.
April 28 — Odell Highway — Assault investigated.
April 28 — Mijos Drive — Juvenile male arrested for domestic assault IV and minor in possession of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR juvenile.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 19 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested near the Bridge of the Gods for felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.
April 20 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a felony warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
April 20 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana.
April 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — An 18-year-old male was cited and released for possession of marijuana.
April 29 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
April 18 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Trespass reported.
April 24 — Orchard Road, 1500 block — Male arrested for two counts of criminal trespass II.
April 26 — Eastside Road, 2100 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II.
April 28 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II, harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 20 — Summit Drive near Highway 282 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.
April 20 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 27 — Highway 35, 5100 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 21 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
April 22 — Tucker Road and Portland Drive — Non-injury hit and run reported.
April 28 — Elder Road — Deputy assisted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office with a motor crash.
April 30 — Union Street near 11th — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 16 — 14th Street, 1400 block — Male arrested for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
April 25 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested on a warrant.
April 27 — E. 11th Street, 1500 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
April 29 — Tucker Bridge — Male arrested on warrants during a motor vehicle stop.
April 29 — S.W. Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on a Multnomah County warrant.
Theft or burglary:
April 16 — Belmont Road, 3600 block — Theft of a bike reported.
April 26 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for theft of a cell phone.
April 26 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
April 17 — N.E. Forest Lane, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile cited for interference with making a report and released to his mother.
April 20 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of tobacco.
April 22 — Ehrck Hill near Lingren Road — Two juvenile males were cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and released to family members.
April 22 — Fir Mountain Road, 3200 block — Unattended death reported.
