Softball extends winning streak to three

The Eagles softball team has followed a three-game skid with a three-game winning streak to jump ahead of Hermiston in the number two spot in Columbia River Conference standings.

At 5-4 in conference play this season, the Eagles’ will matchup with the 4-5 Hermiston Bulldogs on Friday, May 4 (results unavailable at press time) for an important game that could potentially decide final conference seeding. HRV heads into this matchup up in the season series 2-1.

The Eagles’ current three-game winning streak has come against the same opponent, The Dalles.

On Tuesday, May 1 the Eagles picked up its fifth conference win, beating The Dalles by a final score of 10-6 on the road.

The Eagles were led by Emilie Ellifritz’s four RBIs and two doubles, team-highs in each category.

HRV was the first team to get on the scoreboard Tuesday, scoring four runs in the second inning.

Ellifritz knocked in the first two-runs of the inning off a double, and Haylee Baker and Lauren Decker knocked in one more run each to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead heading into the home half of the second.

Decker was on the mound for the Eagles and held The Dalles scoreless through the first three innings.

In the fourth, Zoe Munn added another HRV run to the scoreboard after hitting into a fielder’s choice decision; HRV 5-0.

The Dalles responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the HRV lead to four.

In the top of the fifth, HRV scored on an error and a Decker ground out to push the HRV lead to 7-1.

Once again, The Dalles responded.

The Riverhawks matched the two-run inning for HRV with two runs of their own, cutting the HRV lead to 7-3.

In the top of the sixth, the Eagles went on a two-out rally and scored three-runs in the inning thanks to an RBI double by Ellifritz and an RBI single by Lizzie Weekly.

With a 10-3 HRV lead heading into the home half of the sixth, The Dalles would stick around matching the Eagles’ inning once again, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

After a scoreless seventh inning for HRV, Hannah McNerney secured the Eagles’ 10-6 road victory after coming in for relief in the bottom of the seventh for Decker and retiring the first three batters she saw.

Decker picked up the win. She allowed eight hits and six runs over six innings, striking out 10.

As a team, the Eagles tallied in 12 hits and six RBIs.

Baker led the Eagles in hits with 12 and Ellifritz had a team-high four RBIs.

The Eagles’ next game was at home on Friday, May 4 versus the Hermiston Bulldogs (results unavailable at press time).