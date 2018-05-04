Soroptimists celebrate anniversary, present Live Your Dream awards

Soroptimist International Hood River (SIHR) celebrated a special anniversary at their April 25 meeting, held at the Hood River Valley Adult Center.

The club, founded in April 1948, turned 70 this year, with an ongoing mission to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment, said a press release.

Four Live Your Dream awards were also presented at the meeting, annually given to single mothers in the Gorge with dependents who are the heads of household. The funds are to be used for education-related expenses, said a press release. This year’s winners are Brittany Roberts, Ann Zuehlke, Erin Howland, and Debra Sullivan.

Members raised funds for each of the $1,500 awards through the Lunafest Film Festival and Calendar Girls project, in cooperation with Plays for Non-Profits.

Anyone interested in joining the local SIHR chapter is welcome to attend one of the club’s weekly meetings, held on the first four Wednesdays of the month beginning at noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. For more information, visit www.SoroptimistHoodRiver.com or call Denise Rehse Watson at 541-645-0578.

According to the Soroptimist International website, “Soroptimist International of the Americas has nearly 1,275 clubs in 21 countries and territories who work to improve the lives of women and girls who face obstacles such as poverty, violence and teen pregnancy. Soroptimist clubs receive assistance ... by participating locally in programs developed and sponsored by the Soroptimist organization.”