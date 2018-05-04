Tod LeFevre Awards announced

An agency, a business, and a rigorously recycling conscious family are the winners of the 2018 Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Champion Awards, presented by Gorge Owned (GO!).

Awards will be presented at the Gorge March for Science, held Saturday, April 28 at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon.

2018 Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Champion Award Nominees: Jo Shea, Gorge Rebuild-It Center, Hood River; Caroline Park, co-owner of Thunder Island Brewing Co., Cascade Locks; Chef Mark DeResta, Riverside Restaurant, Hood River; Resource Revival, Mosier; Kainos Coffee, The Dalles; Hood River Consulting Engineers; Hood River Parks and Recreation District; Hood River Leos/Lions Club; Hood River Tree Committee. Read about all of this year’s Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Champion Award nominees and award winners at gorgeowned.org/aw....

This annual award presented by Gorge Owned around Earth Day is named after Tod J. LeFevre, a longtime resident of Hood River and a true champion of sustainability, said a press release.

Samantha and Jeff Irwin, Hood River, received the individual category for their reduction of waste at home. Through the daily practice of “reduce, reuse, and recycle,” they reduced their garbage to three cans for the entire year of 2016 and managed to decrease their garbage to only two cans in 2017.

According to a Gorge Owned press release, “With the average person generating 4.3 pounds of trash per day, Samantha and Jeff were recognized proving that one family can truly make a difference when they commit to changing their habits.”

Analemma Wines, Mosier, won the business category for their commitment to energy, water, and soil conservation and community engagement. The company’s biodynamic approach to farming results in healthier soil, reduced water use, effective erosion control, and biodiversity wine, said a press release.

Hood River County won the organization category for its leadership in developing the Hood River County Energy Plan. The plan is a guide to help the county and its residents use energy wisely, reduce fossil fuel emissions related to energy use, and improve resilience and energy independence.

LeFevre passed away on March 7, 2011, when his long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis ended before donor lungs could be found. Among many other things, LeFevre was a civil engineer, green building advocate, a mountaineer, skier, adventurer, innovator, and teacher. He launched a solar engineering and installation firm, Common Energy, which is now owned by his wife, Marti, and Scott Sorensen. Tod and Marti have two children, Cassell and Sutton Bell. This award honors Tod and his humble determination to collaboratively tackle environmental problems, through his business and through community service.

Gorge Owned is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to resilient, connected, and thriving communities across the Columbia River Gorge. Rooted in the ethic of sustainability, Gorge Owned seeks to nurture and promote the area’s local, sustainable business community, educate residents about personal impact, and foster meaningful connections between people and place. Programs include the Sense of Place Lecture Series, GO! Local, Sustainable Impact Series and more.