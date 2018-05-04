Two-game losing streak opens conference for boys LAX

HRV boys lacrosse started off Columbia River Conference play last week, travelling to Grant to play the Generals on April 26, followed by a home game versus Central Catholic on April 30.

The boys had a rocky start to conference as the state’s number two ranked team, the Grant Generals, marched onto the field to face HRV.

Although the Eagles scored first on a goal from attackman Wyatt Foley, assisted by Cale Brown, the Generals scored the next seven unanswered goals and never looked back.

The Eagles never quite got the offense rolling and would muster only 12 shots for the night; Grant had a team total of 36 shots.

The game ended with an Eagle loss, 10-2.

Highlights from the game were the goals from Foley, and another unassisted by Shane Sorensen, late in the fourth quarter.

Alex McAlpine continued to show why he is the lead face off man, with a 10-5 face off win performance.

Conference play continued for the Eagles on April 30, at home versus the Central Catholic Rams for the last home game.

This would be the last game on grass at Henderson Stadium before the field is due to be replaced by a new turf field this summer during the Henderson Field Project.

Central Catholic visited Henderson Field on Senior Night, and it was a game all too similar to the Grant game.

The Rams came out firing, scoring the first five goals of the first quarter, before the Eagles could answer back with two of their own.



Central Catholic kept up the hot offense and stifling defense in the second quarter, shutting down the Eagles and adding three more goals, heading into the half 9-2.



HRV kept the stadium alive with a flurry of three unanswered goals late in the fourth, but came up short and ended the game with a 13-6 loss to move to 9-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play.

Top performers for the game again showed that the Eagles have a very balanced offensive team, with five players scoring.

HRV was led by sophomore Josh Nardone with two goals, assisted by teammates Tallon Henderson and Levi Geller.



Senior Cale Brown, junior Alex McAlpine, and sophomores Sorensen and Raine Melby all contributed a goal versus the Rams.

Goalie Jhett Chrisman saved eight shots for the night, and McAlpine gave the Eagles as much of an advantage at the “X” with a 15-2 face off record for the night, but the Eagles could not capitalize on the possessions.

Senior night honored the play and contribution of the following players, and the support of their parents: Cale Brown (attackman); Sam Newton (midfielder); Jayden Pedrotti (defenseman); Carson Orr (midfielder); Mitchell Lamar (defenseman); Taylor Peterson (midfielder); Levi Geller (attackman); Mason Collins (midfielder); and Michael Jones (midfielder).

The Eagles’ next game is a conference matchup on the road versus Oregon Episcopal School on Tuesday, May 8.