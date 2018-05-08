Bridge of The Gods: Pedestrian crossing plan gets initial funding

The Port of Cascade Locks, in partnership with the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA), have been working together for the past few years to facilitate enhancements to the Bridge of the Gods (BOG), including a pedestrian lane on the span, according to a port press release.

WALK BOG FREE Port of Cascade Locks Commission voted Thursday to eliminate the $1 toll for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the Bridge of the Gods. The change takes effect June 1; the port will install new signs announcing the change.

Initially the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) raised donations to pay for a study of the concept of a pedestrian crossing. The Port of Cascade Locks was a major contributor to this effort. Upon completion of the initial study, the port immediately included the pedestrian crossing in its 15-year BOG Maintenance and Preservation Plan.

The port commission lobbying team of President Jess Groves, Commissioner Brad Lorang and Mayor Tom Cramblett made a trip this spring to Washington, D.C., to enlist the support of Rep. Greg Walden and Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler of Washington.



BOG, a two-lane bridge owned by the port, serves as the connection between Washington and Oregon for the PCTA and is a main method of crossing the Columbia River. The BOG is used by tourists, local business and industry as well as commuters.

It is also a major trucking route in this end of the National Scenic Area. In addition, many hikers and pedestrians walk across the BOG. The BOG is the only bridge in the Gorge that allows pedestrians and hikers to walk across it. Annually, more than 7,000 hikers and pedestrians walk across the BOG in order to fully enjoy the views in the surrounding area.

“This active support led to increased support from other organizations that saw a great benefit to both the Gorge and public safety of building this attachment to the BOG,” Groves said.

“This political support also fostered strong support from local jurisdictions and organizations such as the Friends of the Gorge, local cities and counties, the Gorge Commission and many others.”

Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon also supported this proposed crossing. Other supporters of this crossing and grant application include Oregon State Senator Chuck Thomsen, State Rep. Jeff Helfrich, Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, and Washington Senators Maria Cantwell and Patti Murray.

The initial phase of funding will provide $934,000 to complete preliminary design and engineering.

A second phase would require an additional $15-$25 million to build the facility and put it in use.



“It is felt that this enhancement to the iconic BOG will serve as a worldwide attraction to Cascade Locks and the Columbia River Gorge,” Groves said.

The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, linking a 72-mile stretch of trail from Troutdale to The Dalles, will increase the region’s already popular hiking and biking recreation opportunities. These funds are a result of work on the part of port commission leadership and staff in working with key legislators to assist the port in its goal of creating jobs and initiating new businesses locally. According to a press release, the port spent considerable time working with Sen. Thomsen, Rep. Helfrich, Speaker Tina Kotek, and Senate President Peter Courtney in making a good case for the request.

Groves said, “I want to express both my personal gratitude and that of the whole community for assistance and help in generating this important funding to aid our efforts at economic development and bringing people to our wonderful community. This is but another positive step forward by the community and the region at enhancing local economic development.”