HR youth lacrosse touts recent success

Hood River Youth Lacrosse, through the hard work of volunteers and dedicated athletes, has become one of the strongest youth programs in the Northwest.

As evidenced by Hood River Valley High School’s overall records for both boys (9-4) and girls (9-3), the program is developing athletes who have a reputation for being tough to beat.



As further evidence, current HRV girls lacrosse players Ashley Hendricks and Ella Rand will be the first female Hood River Youth Lacrosse alums to play NCAA lacrosse.

Hendricks has committed to play for Division II Colorado State University Pueblo and Rand has committed to play for Division III George Fox University.

For all the girls in the Hood River youth lacrosse program, this is an exciting example of how hard work, dedication and the love of lacrosse can lead to athletic scholarships and the opportunity to play lacrosse at the collegiate level.

Hendricks started playing lacrosse at the age of 7 with her dad, Tre Hendricks, a volunteer coach for Hood River Youth Lacrosse program.



Tre had never played the sport of lacrosse but played football at the collegiate level and had coached other sports.



Both father and daughter were quickly hooked, and Tre followed her development through middle school, coaching at each age group.



When Ashley entered middle school, she decided to play lacrosse in the off-season and joined the lacrosse Northwest Rippers club.



She played lacrosse year-round for the next six years, expanding upon the skills she had developed in the HRYL program.

Rand started at the same time as Hendricks and quickly became a natural and fearless goalie, the position she continues to play today.

When asked about her experience playing lacrosse, Rand said, “Through playing lacrosse, I’ve found amazing friends whom I love and trust, inner strength I didn’t know I had, and a love for the sport that I will take with me wherever I go.”

Denice Bukovansky, president of the HRYL program said, “At least 85 percent of our volunteer HRYL coaches and assistant coaches are level one certified and many are level two certified. The board has outlined the progression of skills necessary from one age band to another and provides the coaches with the tools necessary to develop and master the skills at age appropriate intervals.

“Consequently, these players enter high school knowing the offensive and defensive skills and plays that are used at the high school level. We are very proud of the exceptional players the program is developing.”



CSUP’s head coach, Monica Potter, agrees.

Potter first saw Hendricks play in Florida at a recruiting tournament and was impressed by her intelligence and ability to see the entire field, which coaches refer to as “lacrosse IQ.”



Potter said about Hendricks, “It was clear to me that she had received good coaching along the way and an athlete’s experience at the youth level is critical for developing those skills.”



As for Hendricks, she attributes her love of lacrosse to the opportunity to start young and develop her skills and confidence early.



“Being a part of a team from a young age has helped me on the field and in other aspects of my life, and I am so excited to be able to continue to have that experience in college,” said Hendricks. “Also, it is an extra bonus that it will help me pursue my goal of a career in healthcare.”

While Hendricks and Rand will be the first female HRYL athletes to play NCAA lacrosse, they will surely not be the last.