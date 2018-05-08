Kaleidoscope: Interpret the Wind

The winds are up, have you noticed?

The season of surf and swells is here. And the wind carves its way throughout our lives in many ways, not just recreation.

As the ancient musical and spiritual question goes, “How do you capture the wind?”

As these April and early-May images suggest, one way is with a camera.

Quick specs 1-3 photos: maximum number per person 25-50 words: tell a story about your photo 1-2MB: minimum size 8/20/18: last day to submit your photo to hrnews@hoodrivern..., or contact Kirby Neumann-Rea at 541-386-1234

With that in mind, throughout this spring and summer, the Hood River News will publish “Interpret the Wind” images sent to us by readers. It will be similar to our seasonal images (such as “Summer Scenes,” which will also continue this summer) — but with a twist.

Just like a strong gust can pull a tent out of the ground, we’re upping the stakes.

Here’s how it will work:

We will run “Interpet the Wind” images as space allows throughout the next three months, culminating in a reader poll, the winning photo to receive a prize (to be announced).

At the end of August, we’ll show the photos to a panel of local experts, who will choose their top seven to 10, and we’ll publish those in a September Kaleidoscope and ask readers to vote on their favorite.

Watch each week as photos come in, and look for your own ways to “Interpret the Wind.”

Here are the three things to remember:

Creativity and originality will be the main criteria; the wind helps define the Gorge, so how well does your photo tell a story or create a mood?

All photos must be 1-2 MB digital attachments, though you can call editor Kirby Neumann-Rea to talk about submitting one old-school style.

Final date for us to receive photos for prize consideration will be Monday, Aug. 20.

Send them to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com and be sure to add 25-50 words of description, along with your name and hometown. And please, no watermarks, date stamps or other imprints.

Also, we ask that photographers limit themselves to a total of three submissions throughout this inaugural “Interpret the Wind” celebration, and Hood River News retains the right to publish the images with no payment involved.