Knights celebrate 25th year of service

The Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus completed 25 years of volunteer service for the Oregon Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program in April. The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal Catholic service organization. Thirteen members of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council 72-92 completed their biannual Adopt-A-Highway cleanup project on the morning of Saturday, April 14 and cleaned the area of litter along the Highway 35 roadside between Whiskey Creek Road and Dethman Ridge Road. Approximately 21 bags of litter were collected in about two hours to complete the project. Since May 26, 1993, the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus has collected 640 bags of litter and contributed 533.5 volunteer hours of service toward the Adopt-A-Highway project.