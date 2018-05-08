Master Gardener plant sale May 12

The annual Oregon State University (OSU) Central Gorge Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new Dorothy A. Metcalf Master Gardener greenhouse on the grounds of the Mid-Columbia Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 2990 Experiment Station Drive in Hood River.

Plants include over 3,000 vegetable starts, flowering perennials, native trees and shrubs, ground covers, herbs and ornamental grasses.

OSU Master Gardeners will be available at the sale to answer any gardening questions, from plant selection to pest and disease problems.

Proceeds from the Spring Plant Sale help fund the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association and its programs.