Pet of the Week: Kosmo is ‘the biggest lover of them all’

Kosmo is just about as darling as they come, and he’s been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. This little Miniature Pinscher is only 6 months old and weighs barely over 10 pounds. Kosmo had a rough start to life, which is why he has a few small scars on his body and is underweight. But despite all that, Kosmo continues to be the biggest lover of them all!

His favorite place to be is in your lap, just hanging out and being near you. He can be a little on the nervous side at times, so he’d do well in a quieter home with someone who wants a cuddly companion. He gets along well with mellow dogs.

Kosmo is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Kosmo is $300.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.