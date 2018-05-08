POLICE LOG, April 16 to 29

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 17 — Hope Avenue — Officers dispatched on a report of a possible domestic assault. The officers arrived and determined an assault had occurred. A male was arrested and a juvenile female issued a citation. The male was lodged at NORCOR, and the female was released to her parents.

April 27 — Pacific Avenue — Hood River County resident arrested on the charge of harassment.

April 28 — Ninth Street — Five males were arrested for burglary I and assault III. One of the males was additionally charged with menacing and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Another was additionally charged with attempt to elude police.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 18 — Hood River — One male was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and another male was cited for minor in possession of alcohol during a traffic stop. Both were under the age of 21.

April 29 — Hood River — Officer conducted a vehicle stop for a violation. The male driver of the vehicle was under 21 and was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

April 29 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Suspicious vehicle reported. Two subjects were located smoking marijuana. Both were cited for drug law violations and the marijuana was taken into evidence.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 19 — Hood River — An off-duty deputy called in a report of an erratic and possibly intoxicated driver near Westside Elementary. An officer caught up to the vehicle near Henderson and Foster Court. The female driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another.

April 20 — Hood River — A Bingen resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, they were also suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.

April 21 — Hood River — Ohio resident arrested for driving under the influence.

April 21 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released.

April 21 — Hood River — Hood River resident cited and released for driving under the influence.

April 22 — Highway 35 at milepost 101 — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence.

April 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

April 22 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence.

April 24 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

April 26 — Hood River — Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a lighting violation. The male driver was under 21 and ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The male was cited and released to his guardians.

April 27 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation. The juvenile male driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for minor in possession of marijuana. Additionally, the male passenger was also cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 17 — N. Second and Portway — Officer took a report of a disabled vehicle, which damaged some property.

April 19 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Non-injury motor vehicle collision reported to have occurred in a parking lot.

April 21 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer responded to a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. Injuries were reported.

April 22 — Columbia Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred a day earlier. The victim vehicle was parked at the city parking lot near the Hood River Cinemas when the suspect vehicle hit it and drove away.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 16 — I-84 — Transient male arrested on out of county warrants.

April 18 — Button Bridge Road — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Hood River Circuit Court felony warrant.

April 26 — Hood River — Eugene resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation arrest warrant out of Linn County.

April 28 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a male regarding a prior custody. The male had two outstanding warrants. He was lodged for the warrants and possession of methamphetamine.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

April 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Lyle resident cited and released for theft III.

April 16 — Front Street, 200 block — An area gas station reported a subject who drove away without paying for gas.

April 21 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Theft of items from a parked vehicle reported.

April 23 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Theft reported, in which a backpack was stolen from an RV. Body camera video shows the suspect with the stolen backpack on April 15.

April 24 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Theft of services reported.

April 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.

April 27 — Hood River — Stolen bicycle reported.

April 27 — Fifth Street — Stolen cell phone reported.

Other:

April 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Store security turned over a bag filled with lost and found property from the past year.

April 18 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Juvenile male reported as a runaway.

April 19 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Found bicycle reported.

April 22 — Industrial Street — Officers responded to a report of a male who took numerous pills in an attempt to harm himself. He agreed to go to the hospital with ambulance staff.

April 22 — Eugene Street — Officer responded to a residence on a report of a suicidal male. The male was placed on a police officer’s hold and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

April 26 — Third Street, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

April 26 — Eugene Street — A welfare check was requested on a Hood River resident. During the course of the welfare check, the resident was transported for a mental health evaluation.

April 26 — Third Street, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile female reported. She later was located and returned home.

April 28 — Button Bridge — Officer took possession of property from a residence. The property will be sent off for identification and testing.