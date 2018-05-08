Sharing Our Stories: A program at Columbia Basin Care celebrates the voices of senior citizens

“I’m not a writer,” cautioned Patty Geiger.

Moments later, she shared a poem that recalls making hot chocolate with her mother years ago.

Meet the Columbia Basin Writers, a group of senior citizens transformed into powerful poets and storytellers, introduced via press release.

Comprised of residents of Columbia Basin Care, a care facility in The Dalles, the Columbia Basin Writers gather once a month to read, write and share. Through writing prompts and conversation, members mine their past for stories and poems. With the help of staff and volunteers, writers are guided through games and exercises to rev up the creative process.

Studies have shown older adult literary programs, such as reading poetry and writing memories, can have significant impact on residents’ mood, concentration and social interaction, said a press release. Research has also demonstrated improvements in short and long-term memory and listening.

For those who have difficulty with the physical act of writing, volunteers take dictation and offer kind nudges. For some, just a little encouragement stirs a rush of memory, and emotion too.

“When I write, it’s from here,” said Sandy Pishion, placing her hands across her heart.

Columbia Basin Care offers short term rehabilitation and long-term care, and features the area’s only in-house geriatric nurse practitioner, along with a team of physical, occupational and speech therapists. Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St. in The Dalles. For more information, call 541-296-2156, or visit www.colbasin.com.

*

In April, in conjunction with National Poetry Month, Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles hosted a party for its newly-formed writers group, Columbia Basin Writers, to read their words aloud. Against a backdrop of a sunny day, festive food, and music by local pianist Rule Beasley, the Columbia Basin Writers shared their work to a rapt audience, said a press release.

“This has been the best hour I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Norm Vincent, a writer and natural storyteller, said of the party. “This really means a lot to me.”

“Self expression is powerful, at any age,” said Drew Myron, Columbia Basin’s marketing director, who leads the writing program.

“While the focus is on writing, the real focus is on sharing our stories, and ourselves. There is great power in being seen and heard,” he added.

While writing programs are frequent among youth, few programs are in place for senior citizens, and even fewer for those with dementia.

Here are two Columbia Basin Writers samples:

HOT CHOCOLATE

I remember hot chocolate at breakfast

when I was twelve

in the yellow kitchen

from a pottery cup

with a handle

and my mother stirring

the pot at the stove

and outside a snowy day

cold and sunny

— Patty

WHERE I’M FROM

I am from losing a child.

I’m from a loving grandfather

and a hardworking grandmother.

I am from hydrangeas.

I’m from my grandmother’s meals and love.

From Violet and Frank.

I’m from the loving and watchful

care of grandparents.

From caring for a garden.

I am from cube steak and fried potatoes.

— Sandy