Service Announcements for May 12 edition: Robert Yaw and LeRoy Wiese

Robert Yaw

Robert Ray Yaw passed away with family by his side May 8, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Rob was born Nov. 4, 1970, and was 47 years of age at the time of his passing. An open house and time to share stories and celebrate Rob’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

LeRoy Wiese

LeRoy F. Wiese, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 6, 2018, at a local care facility. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 14 at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles. There will be a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service officiated by Clyde Sanda at 11 a.m. Brial will follow at IOOF Three Mile Road.