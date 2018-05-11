Boys LAX losing streak extends to three

HRV Boys Lacrosse continued a tough conference schedule with another road game against Oregon Episcopal School, the number one ranked team in the state in 5A, on May 8.

The HRV Boys Lacrosse team played shorthanded due to a couple key injuries and illnesses, but the team played tough yet could not get the momentum on a team that showed why they are ranked number one.

The Eagles quickly found themselves down 0-5 at the end of the first quarter.



Things started to look like the momentum had shifted the Eagles’ way when the Eagles scored three goals, outscoring OES for a short period of time to start the second half, with goals from Alex McAlpine, and two much needed goals by Cale Brown.

The momentum was lost with a flurry of goals and OES flexing their top ranked muscle, and the Eagles found themselves unable to answer back with much on either side of the field, finally succumbing to the Aardvarks 15-3.



Goalie Jhett Chrisman gave his all in the lopsided affair, saving eight shots.

HRV drops to 9-5 on the season after losing its third-straight game.



Next up for the Eagles is Oregon’s 5A number two ranked Lincoln Cardinals, in what should be another tough conference test for the Eagles before playoffs begin.