Girls LAX closes out league with back-to-back wins

After five-straight wins to open conference play, the HRV girls lacrosse team came into this week’s competition with a chance to suffer back-to-back losses for the first time in league this season, after falling at home to Lincoln by a final score of 8-4 on May 3.

But the Eagles would avoid a losing streak and instead get back to its winning ways.

HRV responded to the Lincoln loss with back-to-back road wins against league opponents.

The Eagles opened this past week with a 11-10 win over Oregon Episcopal School on May 7, and then closed out the week defeating Southridge by a final score of 13-6 on May 9.

Against OES, it came down to efficient shooting for the girls.

HRV made the most of their chances when around the goal as they shot 11-17 as team versus OES, a team shooting percentage just below 65 percent.

Abigail Bartles led the way offensively in this game for the Eagles with a team-high three goals versus OES, shooting a perfect 3-3 on the day.

Behind Bartles in scoring was Katherine McElderry and Lauren Orr, both tallying two goals on 2-3 shooting.

Tori Hopkins, Kathryn Koenig, Emma Norris and Josie Petersen each came away with one goal to finish off the scoring for HRV.

Of the eight girls who attempted a shot at goal versus OES, seven would find the back of the net.

As a team, the Eagles only tallied in two assists against OES; led by Norris and Orr who each had one.

But the low assist numbers don’t properly indicate the ball movement that came prior to the 11 goals scored.



Defensively the Eagles caused seven OES turnovers on Monday, with Koenig leading the way as she had a team-high three caused turnovers.

Ashley Hendricks, Emma Kelly, Rebecca Kiyokawa and Petersen each caused one of the seven total OES turnovers.

The Eagles also held OES to 10-22 shooting from the field, including nine saves from goalie Ella Rand.

HRV’s win over OES moved the Eagles to 6-1 in conference before closing out its regular season on the road versus Southridge on Wednesday, May 9.

The girls would wrap up their season on a two-game winning streak after defeating Southridge on the road by a final score of 13-6.

The win for HRV finalizes a 7-1 conference record and an 11-3 overall record heading into the first round of state playoffs on Monday, May 14.

Against Southridge, the Eagles weren’t as efficient shooting the ball like they were versus OES, as they shot 13-33 as a team.

But the poor shooting percentage wouldn’t hurt the Eagles as the 13 goals would be enough to secure HRV the win; Koenig led the way offensively as she notched in a team-high five goals versus Southridge.

Bartles followed up Koenig’s five-goal day with three scores, while Terra Mikkelsen tallied in two.

Hopkins, McElderry and Lauren Trumbull rounded out the scoring for HRV as they each scored one goal each.

The assist numbers for HRV were however up in this match compared to the game versus OES, as the girls assisted on five of their 13 goals scored.

Bartles led the way with two assist, while Koenig, McElderry and Isabella Simpson each had one.

On the defensive end of the field HRV caused double-digit turnovers for the seventh time this season, forcing Southridge to 10 turnovers.



Kiyokawa anchored the defense versus Southridge as she had a team-high three caused turnovers.

Hendricks followed in Kiyokawa footsteps with two caused turnovers.

Eleanor Barton, Hopkins, McElderry, Trumbull and Alex Willis each caused one Southridge turnover.

Southridge was only able to get 12 shots at goals on the Eagles defense, and Rand was able to save four of the seven shots she saw come her way during her time on the field.

Rand was later substituted for underclassmen Katie Lohr who closed out the game saving one of four Southridge shots.

HRV heads into playoff action on a two-game winning streak.

The first round of girls lacrosse playoffs starts on Monday, May 14 (matchups’ have yet to be determined).