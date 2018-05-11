Henderson Revision

Work began May 7 on the removal of the track and field at Hood River Valley High School, for its replacement with a new artificial turf field and reconfigured track. Henderson Stadium and other structures are not affected. The track is closed to the public. The work is part of the ongoing construction bond projects around the district, which also include re-roofing at the high school and at most district buildings this spring and summer, and a new May Street School. Another effect of the Henderson work is that the 2018 Commencement event, scheduled June 8, has been moved to the grounds of Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum.