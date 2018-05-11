Hood River hiker injured at Middle Falls Trail

On May 8 at approximately 2:38 p.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured hiker near the overlook at Middle Falls Trail, off the USFS 90 road, approximately 37 miles east of Cougar, Wash. The initial report was the hiker fell off the trail and was unresponsive.



A search and rescue Deputy, North Country EMS, and members of the Volcano Rescue Team (VRT) responded to the area. The hiker, Glenna A. Dunn, 74, of Hood River, was located by EMS/VRT and transported by ambulance to the Pine Creek Ranger Station with critical injuries. Dunn was then life flighted to Peace Health SW for further treatment.

Dunn was with a group of hikers that split off from the main group. They proceeded on Trail 31, which is currently posted as closed. Dunn was assisting another hiker that had fallen when she slipped off the trail, sliding approximately 85 feet before coming to rest against some large rocks. Her condition is listed as satisfactory. She remains in the hospital.

Middle Falls is located a few miles east of Mount St. Helens, and is listed as a one-mile loop trail with a 250-foot elevation gain. However, hikers are advised under any trail conditions to adhere to posted rules and to remain on improved trails.