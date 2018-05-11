Horizon golf district results

With spring sports coming to an end across the state, Horizon golf finished off its season at Quail Valley in Banks on May 1 and 2 for the District One Tournament.

Nine teams competed at this season-ending tournament: Oregon Episcopal School, Columbia Christian, Portland Adventist, Riverdale, Catlin Gabel, Westside Christian, Warrenton, Portland Christian and Horizon.

“We had an excellent effort at districts,” said head coach Oscar Stenberg III. “And a tremendous effort all-year long.”

Horizon took seventh place at districts with a final team score of 839; scoring 412 on day one and then 427 on day two.

Final results at the District One Tournament: Oregon Episcopal School (647), Columbia Christian (763), Portland Adventist (784), Riverdale (795), Catlin Gabel (796), Westside Christian (825), Horizon (839), Warrenton (968), Portland Christian (no stats).

Each player in the tournament competed in a total of 36 holes.

Kameron Gomez and Nick Moe led the way for Horizon at districts, both earning All-District honors after their performances at Quail Valley.

Gomez earned first team honors after shooting 105 on day one and then following up that performance with a score of 112 on day two.

Moe, a sophomore at Horizon, took third team honors with a 104 score on day one and then an impressive score of 89 on day two.

Other results for Horizon golfers at districts: Allen Zhao (196), Kort Petersen (212) and Nicolas Grayson (242).

With competition coming to an end for Horizon, the Hawks still have one last event on their calendar: A Horizon Christian scramble.

At 4 p.m. on May 31, Horizon golfers and their parents will go out and hit the course for one last time at the Indian Creek Golf Course, before a dinner with family and friends to celebrate the season, followed by awards for the year.