Letters to the Editor for May 12

PERS facts

There are three main GOP candidates for governor: Rep. Knute Buehler, Greg Wooldridge of Portland, and a Bend businessman, Sam Carpenter. In an article in the Portland Tribune on Tuesday, May 8, they all stated the answer to PERS reform is a defined contribution plan, a 401K analog.

They have come up with a solution; unfortunately, it’s been around for years and is called OPSRP, otherwise known as tier 3 of PERS. It’s the plan every new hire receives if the hiring agency is associated with PERS.

I find it amazing that Rep. Buehler isn’t aware of this. He’s been in the House for years now. As to the other two, it only takes a phone call to PERS to find this out. Before displaying your ignorance, it might be nice to learn the facts.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

Vote today

So why haven’t you voted?

Our local children need your support.

This local option levy goes directly to teaching and learning. It just renews what is already in place. Voting yes for schools does NOT increase your taxes.



It’s as simple as that.

You can hand deliver your ballot at the drop box at Sixth and State.

Now go do the right thing … vote.

Elaine Thompson

Hood River

Enjoyed video

I have just seen the video on The Remains Wall (hoodrivernews.com/media). What an interesting idea and such a beautiful mural.



Artist Nik Vik’s presentation made it worthwhile spending 10 minutes seeing and hearing all about the wall.

Virginia Hibbard

Redding

Vote for schools

If you received a ballot in your mailbox that includes a vote on the renewal of the Local Option Operating Levy and you have not already voted, please flip your ballot to the back side, mark the “Yes” bubble, put a stamp on that ballot, and put it in the mailbox. As of May 9, only 18 percent of eligible voters had turned in their ballots. We can and should do better than that for our kids, grandkids, future kids, and for our community as a whole. The renewal of the operating levy will ensure that Hood River schools can continue to offer physical education, music, quality teaching staff, and other services that we have come to expect from our schools — and it’s a renewal, not an initial request. Look at all of the good things the Levy has gotten us so far — shouldn’t those things be allowed to continue?



Don’t get me wrong — you should also mark all of the bubbles on the front side of your ballot, but start with the back. It will take two seconds, and if you don’t have a stamp, you can drop it in the drop box downtown. Please don’t wait. I know it’s a primary ballot in a midseason race (although arguably that too is more important than ever), but the schools need our votes. Please vote yes on the levy renewal and then take that extra small step to turn in your ballot by Tuesday. The kids will thank you.

Jennifer Hackett

Hood River

Ways to Walden

There have been more demands of Congressman Walden to do a town hall here in Hood River. Are these demands because of the perception that Walden doesn’t care about his constituents and their needs? Or is more the desire to have a large public event that will show people yelling and booing at our Congressman?



Our Representative has many ways for a voter to contact him and express their views on all the issues of the day through email, phone, Twitter, Facebook, or even telephone town halls. In the last five months, he has worked on solutions for the opioid crisis, nuclear waste cleanup specifically with Hanford Nuclear facility, homeless veterans funding, $14 million for the Secure Rural Schools Program to Oregon communities, broadband internet connections in rural areas of Oregon, and fixing how the Federal Government will pay for fighting fires. Please explain to me how this is not addressing the issues that are important to this community.

The last town hall was used as a screaming session for many people outside his district (the 23 cars with Washington license plates I personally counted). Greg stood there and listened to all the questions and gave answers.

Even despite the bad form demonstrated by many there, he took as long as needed to answer all the questions. I am glad Congressman Walden has been focused on getting results that are relevant to our community. He must be doing something right.

In 2016, he won 50 percent of the Hood River County vote and 71 percent of the Congressional district vote.



Kenneth Ebi

Hood River

‘Must do’

Re: May 2 Hood River News (Editor’s Notebook), “Walden remains non-committal about Town hall event”:

This article, in my opinion, does not give our U.S. Congressman and the Chairman of our country’s Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden, a fair or honest representation of the purposes that he was chosen to serve “nationwide” by his fellow Congressman.



However, it does make mention of the yet to be scheduled “Town Hall” between his vast obligations that don’t stop at our county’s or state’s boundaries, as do our senators.

This article failed to acknowledge Greg’s role as Chairman of his “nationwide” role with the Energy and Commerce Committee and its concerns, re, the submitted 56 bills to combat the opioid crisis, that is killing more than 100 Americans every single day!

(I liken this crisis to our recent Gorge fire crisis.)

Yes, Mr. Editor, you did mention Congressman Walden’s recent presence in Hood River to attend a funeral to show his respects to an honored U.S. Hood River American Citizen, but failed to commit to a Town Hall date.

I’m with you, Kirby, it’s a must Walden do!

Alan Winans

Hood River