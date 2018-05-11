Sign up to help rebuild Children’s Park play structure

Volunteer recruitment is currently underway for Community Build Week, scheduled from June 4-10 at Children’s Park in Hood River. Three shift options are available each day, and there is also a critical need for crew leaders.

Examples of needed volunteer positions include builders (with and without experience with power tools), helpers at the volunteer check-in table, tool organization in the tool check in/out area, food service and childcare assistance.

Volunteers have flexibility in choosing shifts and days of participation. Shifts are approximately four hours long. For a successful Community Build Week, crew leaders are also needed who can be available during all (or close to all) shifts and days from June 4-10. Volunteers will receive lunch or dinner when applicable during their shifts, as well as childcare services if needed.

“Many volunteer opportunities exist. Building experience is not required, and the more helpers we have, the faster we should be able to execute the all-new, community-designed Children’s Park,” said Hood River City Council member Megan Saunders.

Sign-up is available online through, ci.hood-river.or.us/ChildrensPark, and printable forms can also be accessed online.

For questions or to contact the steering committee for more information, email childrenspark@cityofhoodriver.com. Community members may also loan tools for the effort through the volunteer form. All volunteers must sign a liability waiver prior to helping.

Representatives from Play by Design will guide the Community Build Week process, and the Children’s Park Rebuild steering committee will also oversee progress. The steering committee includes representatives from the City of Hood River, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, The Next Door, Hood River Rotary, Livable Hood River and community members.

The project will create a new, larger, safer, more durable Children’s Park to replace the original Children’s Park, community-built in Hood River approximately 25 years ago.