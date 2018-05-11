Stafford hired as HR port waterfront, marina manager

Daryl Stafford joined Port of Hood River staff on April 23 as the new waterfront and marina manager, replacing Steve Carlson. Stafford is a longtime Gorge sailing and water-sport enthusiast, entrepreneur, and administrative professional known in the sailing and surfing communities served by the port, said a press release.

Stafford formerly worked at Big Winds for close to 18 years, and more recently worked with her husband, running their manufacturing business JS Boat that produces SNUBA’s, patented inflatable rafts that house scuba tanks.

This staff position at the port is responsible for the daily operations of port-owned waterfront properties and the Hood River Marina. The position is also responsible for ongoing and long-term planning for facilities and amenities improvements, policy, and budget planning.

Stafford will be the point of contact for all waterfront concessionaires and schools, event producers, tenants, and guests.

“We are very pleased to welcome Daryl to the port family,” said Port Director Michael McElwee. “As a marina tenant, longstanding waterfront user and local businesswoman, Daryl brings deep experience to the varied responsibilities of waterfront manager.”

Stafford hosted her first Waterfront Recreation Advisory Committee meeting on May 9, with a marina committee meeting planned for May 17. Both are public meetings.

“I’m excited to be part of the port team,” Stafford said. “I’m passionate about Gorge recreation and our community. I look forward to serving the public and to be part of the long-term planning.”

Stafford is available by phone at 541-386-0972 or via email to waterfront@portofhoodriver.com.