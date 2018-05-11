Stanfield receives glider instructor certification

Local flight instructor and Hood River Soaring member Mark A. Stanfield passed a check ride with an FAA examiner last week in Arizona, becoming Hood River’s newest glider instructor.

Stanfield’s experience as a certified flight instructor for powered aircraft, as a WAAAM volunteer and as a chief tow pilot for Hood River Soaring make him uniquely qualified, said a Hood River Soaring press release. Stanfield is eager to work with aspiring glider pilots, new and old, to make their aviation dreams come true, said the press release.

Hood River Soaring offers scenic glider rides to the general public, instruction and plane rental to its members, and tow services to the glider community. Hood River Soaring is an Oregon non-profit 501c3 educational, scientific, and charitable organization, with a mission to promote the art and science of soaring by making the sport more accessible to all including special outreach to youth. More at hoodriversoaring.org.