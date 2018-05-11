Tuesday is election day

Turnout is at 23.5 percent as of Friday morning in the May 15 Primary Election. That’s 3,341 ballots out of the 14,207 issued. The deadline is 8 p.m. on May 15 to submit ballots in the wide-ranging Primary Election.

Remember: postmarks do not count.

Voters now must drop off ballots to ensure they arrive in time to be counted. On the low turnout, Kim Kean of County Elections said she expects a large number of ballots to arrive Monday and Tuesday, as the trend appears to be people voting later rather than earlier. More points to remember:

Deliver ballots to either of two drop-off locations — Cascade Locks City Hall and the County Building, Sixth and State streets.

Sign only the ballot envelope containing your ballot; signing for someone else can result in nullification of the ballot.

Ballots go inside a “sleeve,” which then goes into the outer envelope, and that envelope must be signed. Just slide the ballot in; don’t fold or use tape or any closure on the sleeve.