Entertainment Update, May 16 edition

‘Blind Princess’ May 18-26

Plays for nonprofits and Columbia Center for th Arts’ Children’s Theater present the children’s play “The Blind Princess” May 18-26, written by Bill Weiler and directed by Sullivan Mackintosh.

The Blind Princess is a fairytale of enchantment and music. Blinded in a horseback riding accident during a battle that killed her brother, the young princess despairs as a string of magicians and doctors try to cure her of her blindness. The production is recommended for ages 4 and up. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children under 10 years, and $10 for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available online at columbiaarts.org, in the CCA gallery at 215 Cascade Ave. in downtown Hood River, and at Waucoma Bookstore.

Szlachetka plays The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Mathew Szlachetka on Friday, May 18 from 6-9 p.m.

A mix of modern Americana and 1970s California rock, Szlachetka is a singer, prolific song writer, story teller, and lead guitarist.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Maryhill Summer Concert Series

Maryhill announces its summer concert series as follows:

Saturday, June 16 — Chris Isaak. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform popular hits from the past and present. In his latest album, “First Comes the Night,” Isaak blends elements of country, rock, rockabilly and top-notch guitar playing.

Sunday, June 17 — Michael Franti & Spearhead. World-renowned musician, filmmaker and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry.

Saturday, August 25 — Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite are on tour for their new album, “No Mercy in This Land.”

Tickets are available at maryhillwinery.com. Gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tasting Room closes 90 minutes prior to gates opening.

‘All That Jazz’ at Stave & Stone

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s repertory theater ensemble will present “All That Jazz” as this month’s Salon Stages at Stave & Stone Winery on Wednesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Salon Stages is celebrating the Jazz Age with music, dance and vaudeville, plus a sneak peek at Stages’ upcoming production of “Chicago: The Musical,” opening next month.

Admission is free but donations to Stages’ theatrical efforts are appreciated. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Cascade Singers June 2 & 4

Cascade Singers will present “Mostly Mozart” the first weekend in June. Featured works are Missa Brevis in F Major, Mozart’s canons, and several instrumental works by Mozart performed by the choir, ensemble, youth choir, organ and chamber orchestra. Two evening concerts are planned: Saturday, June 2 at 7 p.m. and Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Admission is by donation at the door.

‘Oregon Stories’ May 18

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum welcomes Rindy and Marv Ross, who will be performing an acoustic concert of songs called “Oregon Stories” with violinist Eddie Parente on Friday, May 18 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $30, and the 7 p.m. concert only are $15. Purchase tickets by May 16. For tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin May 26

National blues act Rockin’ Johnny Burgin and his band returns to Hood Crest Winery on Saturday, May 26 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available at Waucoma Bookstore $20, or available at the door.

Reviews: “Rockin Johnny is a Delmark recording artist with seven CDs to his credit, including his latest critically acclaimed release, ‘Neoprene Fedora.’ He is ‘one of the hardest touring and well recognized traditional Chicago blues guitarists and singers today.’”

Additional music from the Tess Barr Band 3:30-5:30 p.m. (no cover) is on the schedule. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

The Good Co. plays May 18

Seattle six piece Good Co. is the United States’ first live Electro Swing Band, said a press release. That new old sound combines the era of illicit booze, jitterbugging flappers and underground speakeasies, with the funky beats and electric sound of today’s dance music.

At Good Co. performances, it’s quite common for such things as beat-boxing harmonica jams, onstage dance parties, and crowd sing-alongs to spontaneously break out.

Catch them on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School auditorium. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Design, online at mccca.info or at the door.

Journey From the Mountains to Mars with Sinfonietta

Brash, bold, high-energy: these are just a few of the ways to describe the Gorge Sinfonietta’s final concerts of the season, said a press release. “By Request” is a program of music selected by members of the orchestra and members of CGOA. It includes Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture (complete with audience participation), “Mars” from Holst’s popular suite The Planets, the lyrical Pavane by Ravel and the brilliant Festive Overture by Shostakovich.

The program includes the return of mountain dulcimer player Stephen Seifert, who will premiere “Concerto No. 2 for Dulcimer and Orchestra,” composed by CGOA Artistic Director and Conductor Mark Steighner. Commissioned for the orchestra by a CGOA sponsor, the concerto is a three-movement suite that is inspired by mountains and landscapes. Steighner says that the first movement is a “mountain climber’s journey, struggles, and triumphs,” and the second is a “celebration and reflection.” The third represents “mountains in sound.”

Nashville native Seifert plays the Appalachian mountain dulcimer and gives concerts and workshops throughout the year. He performed with the Sinfonietta in 2016. Concerts are May 18 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students over 10. Tickets at the door or gorgeorchestra.org.

Ernie Sterno at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, May 15 — Tuesday Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 18 — Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 — Ernie Sterno & the Blue Flames, 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Secons St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Kit Garoutte shows

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at one of the following venues:

Tuesday, May 15 — Tarwater Tavern in Bingen, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (with Ben Bonham)

Saturday, May 26 — Solera Brewery in Parkdale, 6-8 p.m. (with Brian Rose)

Thursday, May 31 — The Mosier Company, Mosier, 6-8 pm. (solo)

Music at Lyle Hotel May 19

The Lyle Hotel welcomes Chic Preston and Kerry Williams for live music Saturday, May 19 from 7-9 p.m.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Floria & Bell at the Buffalo

On Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m., Kay Floria, keyboard player and vocalist, performs blues and jazz reminiscent of ‘40s and ‘50s female blues artists. Randy Bell, percussionist, adds a bluesy beat.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Wildwood Events: Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Tuesday, May 15 — Mexican Gunfight with Larry & Raven

Tuesday, May 22, Tommy Alexander with Long Gone John



Tuesday, May 29 — Object Heavy with Tyson Huckins

Tuesday, June 12 — Lounge On Fire (Funk) with Gregory Rawlins and Electric Boogaloo

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave. Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Embodiment Meditation Class

Visit the Hood River Library on May 16 and 23 at 12:30 p.m. for an Embodiment Meditation Class. Classes are free and on a drop-in basis. Participants do not need to register in advance or attend both classes.

The goal of this fun, informal class is to learn to create a reliable sense of well being. Participants will learn to be present in their body and move their own Chi through seated meditation and simple thought and movement practices. Bring a cushion to sit on, if possible. Chairs will also be available. This program is free and open to the public.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

‘Crossing the Divide’ May 16

Visit the Hood River County Library on Wednesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a workshop about developing empathy and working with others who have differing values developed by Heidi Venture, a nonprofit consultant. This program is free and open to the public.

