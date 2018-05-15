HRV baseball closes out CRC with a double-digit victory

After a seventh inning rally fell short last Tuesday in Pendleton, the HRV baseball team traveled to The Dalles on Friday, May 11 for a chance to sweep the season series versus the Riverhawks in the final conference game of the season.

Before the final matchup between these two schools, HRV had outscored The Dalles 40-5 in the first three games of this series.

And that storyline would continue.

The Eagles went on the road and blew out the Riverhawks, winning by a final score of 15-3.

The win for HRV moves the Eagles’ record to 8-4 in conference and 14-11 overall.

HRV heads into the first round of the Oregon 5A state playoffs on May 23 ranked 12 in the state.



Against The Dalles, HRV wasted no time putting runs up on the board.

The Eagles opened the game scoring three runs in the top of the first.

Isaac Beaman drove in Greyson Losee for the first run of the inning off a sacrifice fly.

In the following at bat, Ryan Gray hit a groundout that drove in JJ Mears for the second run of the inning.

The third HRV run scored in the top of the first came off an error by The Dalles infield that allowed Connor Coerper to steal home.

The Eagles were quickly up 3-0 with Losee heading to the mound in the home half of the first inning.

Losee picked up back-to-back strikeouts to open the inning, but gave up a double then an RBI single in the following two at bats to cut the HRV lead to 3-1, although one run was all The Dalles would get as Losee struck out the fifth batter he faced for the third out of the inning.

The bats for HRV responded in the top of the second, scoring two runs to push the Eagles’ lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the second, Losee held The Dalles scoreless and added two more strikeouts for a total of five through the first two innings.

HRV then followed up Losee’s dominant second inning with its largest run total of any inning versus The Dalles.

Caden Leiblein got things going in the top of the third with a groundball single in the opening at bat.



After an out and then an error, Brandon Rivera knocked in the first of four HRV runs in the inning after a single hit to right field; HRV 6-1.

Back-to-back RBI singles by Mears and Coerper would followed Rivera’s RBI single; 8-1 HRV.

HRV’s final run of the third inning came off a Beaman groundball that was recorded as an error by The Dalles infield, driving in Rivera to push the Eagles’ lead to 9-1.

In the bottom of the third, The Dalles cut the deficit to seven after an RBI single; HRV 9-2.

After scoring in each of the first three innings versus The Dalles, HRV was held scoreless for the first time in this game in the top of the fourth.

The Dalles would then outscore HRV in the fourth after an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning; HRV 9-3.

The scoreless inning for HRV wouldn’t transition to the final two innings of this game, as HRV went on to outscore The Dalles 6-0 to close it out.

RBI singles by Gray and Trenton Hough led the Eagles’ three run inning in the top of the fifth; 12-3 HRV.

In the bottom of the fifth, Losee made quick work of The Dalles batters, going three-up and three-down.

HRV took a double-digit lead in the top of the sixth after a two-run double hit by Coerper and then a sacrifice fly by Gray; HRV 15-3.

Losee would then finish off The Dalles in the bottom of the sixth inning, picking up his 11th strikeout in the final out of the game; HRV won by a final score of 15-3.

HRV racked up 14 hits on the day. Coerper, Mears, Leiblein, Hough and Rivera all tallied multiple hits.

Losee allowed eight hits and three runs over six innings pitched, striking out 11 and walking one.

HRV’s post-season play has yet to be determined, but the first round of the OSAA state baseball tournament begins on May 23.