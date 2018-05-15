HRV track sends 20 to state

Before the upcoming Oregon 5A state meet in Eugene on May 18-19, HRV track and field ended its regular season in Hermiston on May 9-10 in what was the final track meet in the Columbia River Conference’s existence.

At the district meet in Hermiston, the HRV boys finished in first place, while the girls took second, qualifying a total of 20 HRV athletes to the state meet in Eugene later this week.

“It was an all-around impressive performance from our teams in a championship environment,” said head coach Brandon Bertram.

The boys claimed seven event victories and 15 state eligible positions, which is done by earning first or second in an event at districts, in route to their third CRC championship in four years.

Sprints led the way for the boys in Hermiston as they took the top two spots in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters, and also came away with victories in the 4x100 and 4x400 events.

Mathew Tichenor for HRV had a “rookie season performance of a life time,” said Bertram, winning the 400 meters event with a time of 52.18 seconds, took second in the 200 meters and led off the winning 4x400 team.

Senior sprinter Gabe Campos-Davis left his mark on the CRC by winning the 200 meters with a time of 23.07 seconds, grabbing second in the 400 meters and anchoring the winning 4x100 team.

In the 100 meters, Chad Klaas ran a time of 11.24 seconds to win first place in the event. Klaas also would be a part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams and took second place in pole vault as well.

Freshman field athlete Henry Buckles qualified for state in the discus and shot-put events with second place finishes, the first freshman in school history to qualify for both throwing events.

In the javelin, senior Brycen Polzel won the event with a winning throw of 158 feet and 11.5 inches, the first time in more than 20 years that a boy for HRV has won the javelin event at districts.

Jonah Tactay took first place in the triple jump event with a district meet record jump of 45 feet and two inches.

Other state qualifiers for the boys: Robby Running (4x100 and 4x400); Travis Running (800 meters); Braxton Wilson (1500 meters); and Patrick Estes (100 meters).

Final team scores for the boys at districts: HRV (91); Hermiston (69); Pendleton (51); and The Dalles (49).

In the girls competition, HRV fell to Hermiston by a 32-point total for second-place at districts.

Despite the second place finish, the girls had a “very impressive meet before state,” said Bertram.



HRV won five events and claimed 13 qualifying spots for the state meet.

Katie Kennedy was voted female CRC field athlete of the year with wins in the long jump, high jump and a second place finish in the 100 meters hurdles.

Josephine Dickinson won both the 1500 meters and 3000 meters, trailed by only her twin sister Frances Dickinson by a total time of .26 seconds between the two events. Evelyne Nunez claimed a wild card state qualifying time behind them as the HRV girls swept the top-three spots in the 1500 meters event.

The triple jump event for the girls was won by freshman Abby McCormick for HRV with a jump of 33 feet and 9.50 inches.

Other state qualifiers for the girls: Chloe Bullock (400 meters); Yaya Chavarria (100 meters); Francesca Mela (pole vault); and Emily Curtis (javelin).

Final team scores for the girls at districts: Hermiston (104); HRV (72); Pendleton (42); and The Dalles (42).

HRV track and field will end its season at Hayward Field in Eugene later this week for the Oregon 5A state meet.