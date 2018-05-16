May 15 Primary: School Local Option passes, Mike Oates gets the County nod

The Hood River County School District Local Option Levy renewal passed by a wide margin in the May 15 Primary Election, with 4,120 yes votes and 1,449 no — a 74 to 26 percent split.

Here are other vote highlights from Tuesday, which saw a 42 percent voter turnout.

County Board:

Mike Oates defeated Rich McBride in the race for chairman of the Hood River County Board of Commissioners, by a 67 to 33 percent margin, 3,470 to 1,673.

McBride will retain his current seat on the Board of Commissioners.

House Dist. 52

Anna Williams received 2,112 votes to receive the Democratic nomination to the Oregon House District 52 seat. Aurora del Val, who had dropped out of the race in April but whose name appeared on the ballot, received 440 votes.

U.S. House Dist. 2

District-wide, Jamie McLeod-Skinner earned the nomination to run in November against Republican incumbent Greg Walden, and her Hood River County total followed the District trend. McLeod-Skinner received 835 county votes, 32 percent, compared to 610 for Jenni Neahring (24 percent) and 375 and 204 for Michael Byrne and Eric Burnette, respectively.

Walden received 1,235 of the 1,587 votes in the Republican race.