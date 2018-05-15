Pet of the Week: Budder and Brindy ‘most precious dogs you could want’

Budder and Brindy are the snuggliest, loviest, most precious duo you could ever want, and they’ve been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pets of the week.

Don’t let the idea of adopting two dogs at once scare you, volunteers say — these two are as easy as can be. They’re both Chihuahuas and weigh about 10 pounds. Budder is 11 years old and Brindy is 10, but that’s middle-aged for little guys.

These two will sleep just about anywhere, especially if there’s a fluffy pillow or blanket to burrow into. They’re wonderful and affectionate with other dogs, don’t mind cats, and do just fine with dog savvy or older kids. Both are potty trained and are good on leash. They love car rides, especially because that means more time with you, although they tolerate alone time just fine. Budder and Brindy are current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for the pair is $175.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.