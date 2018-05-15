Pick of the Week: Rockford Grange hosts annual ‘Plant Share’ May 19

All are welcome at the Rockford Grange’s annual Plant Share event, held Saturday, May 19 from 2-5 p.m. at the grange hall — whether they have plants to share or not.

Plants and seeds will be available to swap, or for a small donation, said a press release. Plants include vegetable starts, flowers, herbs, perennials and fruit.

Tips for sharing:

Bring extra seeds and plants to share that are well watered and pest- and disease-free.

Plants can be potted, bare-root or cuttings.

Label plants as well as possible (i.e., annual/perennial, variety, size, sun/shade, bloom color, etc.).

Bring flats, trays, empty pots or boxes to bring home new plants.

Dig plants a few days in advance so they can recover, and water well.

The Rockford Grange is located at 4262 Barrett Drive in Hood River. The Plant Share will happen rain or shine.