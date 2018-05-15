SHERIFF LOG, May 1 to 8

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 3 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Deputy took a report of a child and an incident that had happened that day.

May 5 — Wheeler Road — Deputies responded to a home to investigate a possible domestic strangulation incident.

May 8 — Wild Dogwood Road — Male arrested for strangulation.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

May 5 — Powerdale Dam — Juvenile male cited and released for criminal trespass II. He was also cited for unlawful possession of graffiti implements and unlawfully applying graffiti.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 2 — Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 4 — Chamberlin Road near Summit Drive — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was also cited for failure to maintain lane and careless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

May 6 — I-84 at milepost 51 — The Dalles resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 1 — State Street, 300 block — Theft by deception reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 2 — Highway 282, milepost 11 — Vehicle towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 5 — Highway 35 at milepost 101 — Male arrested for outstanding warrants.

Theft or burglary:

May 2 — Willow Flat Road, 3700 block — Male contacted regarding a burglary I and theft I complaint.

Other:

May 1 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

May 1 — Indian Creek Road — Potential child abuse reported.

May 4 — Chamberlin Drive, 4300 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The child was located and returned to their residence.