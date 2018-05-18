Death Notices for May 19: Gary Pahlka, Jacqueline Weldon, Ada Arnes and John Phelps

Gary Pahlka

Gary David Pahlka, age 67, a resident of Olympia, Wash., passed away at his vacation property in Dufur, Ore., on May 7, 2018. Burial will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Jacqueline Weldon

Jacqueline L. Weldon passed away with family by her side May 16, 2018, at her home in Lyle, Wash. Jacqueline was born July 16, 1941, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ada Arnes

Ada Arnes passed away May 16, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Ada was born Nov. 13, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

John Phelps

John Phelps passed away May 15, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. John was born March 27, 1933, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.