Service Announcements for May 19: Sharon Muschaweck and Ray Seguri

Sharon Muschaweck

Sharon Kay Korhonen Muschaweck of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center May 12, 2018, with family by her side. Sharon was born Jan. 20, 1959, and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. A time to mourn Sharon’s passing and celebrate her life is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Graveside rites will follow at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ray Seguri

Ray Seguri passed away May 13, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Ray was born Aug. 17, 1961, and was 56 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, 122 W. 10th St., The Dalles, Ore., and a reception will be held at 1 p.m. at the home of Jeri Whitecotton, 3294 Odell Hwy., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.