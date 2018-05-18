Ames resigns as HRV A.D.

After three years as athletic director at Hood River Valley High School, Tom Ames will be stepping down from that role starting with the 2018-19 high school sports season.

If you’ve gone to any sporting event at the high school over the past three years, chances are you’ve seen Ames in attendance, but he was never there just because it was his job; rather, it was his enjoyment and love of sports that would keep him around for all four quarters, every inning or each half.

Ames had taken over the position as athletic director at HRV in the summer of 2015, when the previous athletic director, Keith Bassham, retired after 35 years with the district.

Despite this being Ames first shot as athletic director, he had been involved with scheduling and the other duties because he had been a coach at HRV for many of his years at the high school since being hired on as a chemistry teacher in 1998.

Before accepting the job in 2015, Ames had taught chemistry to students at HRV for 17 years.

Over the past three years, Ames stepped away from the classroom to tackle the job as athletic director, but will return to the classroom to teach chemistry next school year.

There’s no word on whether Ames will take on a coaching position at the high school again, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on a coaching staff or making himself available to help a team out next school year.

As of now, the athletic director position remains open, but a decision will need to be made sometime this summer before the start of the fall sports season.