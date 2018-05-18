Boys tennis takes second at districts

The regular season came to an end for HRV boys tennis on May 11-12 as they were on the road in Hermiston for the district tournament.

Seven schools competed in the district tournament: Summit, Mountain View, Bend, Pendleton, The Dalles, Hermiston and HRV.

Of the seven schools at districts, only Summit would finish above the HRV boys tennis team in the final team results.

Along with the second place team finish, the HRV boys had a couple of remarkable individual finishes.

HRV’s Vaughn Reardon and Sawyer Bogard highlighted the success at districts for the Eagles.

Reardon came into the tournament as the third-ranked player in the conference, earning him a first-round bye.

In the second round, Reardon went up against Rudolph from Hermiston and swept him in back-to-back sets to move on to the quarterfinals.

Regardless of seeding, Summit tennis players are never an easy task, and in the quarterfinals, Reardon would play against Doan, representing the Storm.

However, the freshman Reardon seemed to be unfazed by the Storm’s history of talented tennis players and defeated Doan by final set scores of 6-1 and 6-2 to secure his spot in the semifinals.

The semifinals would be a match between the number two and three ranked single players in this tournament, Solomon Malicay from Bend and Reardon.

Before this matchup, Reardon had lost to Malicay both times they had faced off this season.

But in the most important match of the season between these two, Reardon came up on top.

After losing the first set 6-4 to Malicay, Reardon picked up a dominating 6-1 win in the second set to force a tiebreaker set.

In the tiebreaker set, Reardon defeated Malicay by a final score of 6-4, advancing the freshman to the championship match, where he would await his opponent.

On the other side of the singles bracket was HRV’s fifth ranked player, Bogard.

“Bogard had the toughest route to the semifinals heading into this tournament,” said head coach Jon Hiatt. “He had to beat two guys in the first two rounds that are very good players that could have easily been seeded around eight.”

Bogard opened his tournament off with a first round victory over Andy Lopez from The Dalles, winning by set scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

In the second round, Bogard matched up with Bend’s Ladkin and defeated him by a final of 6-3 and 6-2.

Bogard opened the first set versus TJ Fournier of Mountain View in the quarterfinals with a 6-2 victory, but found himself down 5-2 in the second set of this match.

However, Bogard was able to string a scoring run together for a 7-7 comeback victory in the second set to move to the semifinals.

The night before the semifinal on May 12, Bogard had went to sleep knowing that when he woke up he’d be up against the number one ranked player in the tournament, Summit’s Logan Hausler.

“However, his opponent in the semifinals woke up Saturday with an injury and couldn’t compete,” said Hiatt.

With Bogard receiving the win by forfeit in the semifinals, it would be a matchup between HRV teammates Reardon and Bogard for the district singles championship.

In the final matchup on May 12, Reardon would defeat Bogard by a final score of 6-1 in both sets to earn the freshman his first district singles title.

Other singles competition for HRV at districts: Simon Harsanyi lost in the first round to Merzbach of Summit by a final of 6-2 and 6-4; and Carson Schutt lost in the first round to Cissna from Hermiston by a final of 6-2 and 6-3.

In doubles competition, all four HRV doubles teams won in their first matchups of the tournament but would be unable to pick up wins following victories to open the tournament.

Adam Harter and Ben Fick earned a bye in the first round of the tournament, and then defeated Hermiston’s Eckhardt and Pitney in the second round by a final of 6-1 and 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Harter and Fick were unable to continue their tournament run and lost to Summit’s Abbott and Feldman, ranked number two, by a final of 6-0 and 6-1.

HRV’s Luke Harter and Arnulfo Perez took down Dexter and Garcia of The Dalles in the first round by a final of 6-1 and 6-3, but would lose to Wenndorf and Bunyi of Mountain View by 6-3 in both sets in the second round.

Jay Fiedler and Chris Riviello for HRV beat Paskek and Ramanathan of The Dalles by a final score of 6-1 and 6-4 before losing to Summit’s Todd and Kropp by a final of 6-1 and 6-0.

The last of doubles completion for HRV was Reece Carroll and Stefan Salmer, who defeated Hermiston’s Cadenas and Muniz in the first round by a final of 6-3 and 6-0. Carroll and Salmer would then go up against the number one ranked team of doubles completion, Warren and Marine, losing by a score of 6-0 in both sets.

“I’m ecstatic at how it ended up for us over the weekend,” said Hiatt. “The boys played really hard and smart. We had to battle for wins, but the kids did great.”

Many of the boys’ 2018 season came to an end in Hermiston, but Reardon and Bogard took their talents to the Portland Tennis Center on May 18-19 for the OSAA state tournament (results unavailable at press time).